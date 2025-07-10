Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,830,000 after buying an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,592 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 862.5% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,948 shares during the period. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,791,000 after purchasing an additional 224,339 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.1%

SIG stock opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

