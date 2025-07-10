Amalgamated Bank Sells 735 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NMI were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 70.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after buying an additional 145,591 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 337,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,424.28. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

NMI Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $40.02 on Thursday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

