Amalgamated Bank Sells 877 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,408,000 after buying an additional 109,179 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,773,000 after purchasing an additional 430,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cinemark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 396,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CNK opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 210,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,246.50. This trade represents a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

