Analyzing Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alarm.com and American Rebel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $939.83 million 3.04 $124.12 million $2.37 24.22 American Rebel $11.42 million 0.12 -$17.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alarm.com and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 1 2 2 1 2.50 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com presently has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Alarm.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than American Rebel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of American Rebel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 13.45% 14.04% 4.99% American Rebel -201.90% N/A -191.37%

Risk and Volatility

Alarm.com has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alarm.com beats American Rebel on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts. The company also provides scenes, video analytics triggers, thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, energy usage monitoring, places feature, whole home water safety, and solar monitoring solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, it offers demand response programs, commercial grade video, commercial video analytics, access control, cell connectors, enterprise dashboard and multi-site management, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, and daily safeguard solutions. Further, the company provides a permission-based online portal that provides account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; a unified interface that displays key operational and customer experience indicators, including technician performance, system reliability and customer engagement metrics; installation and support services; MobileTech Application and Remote Toolkit; video health reports; smart gateway; AI-powered enhancements to professional monitoring and false alarm reduction; Web services and business intelligence; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs. Additionally, it offers electric utility grid and water management, indoor gunshot detection, and health and wellness and data-rich emergency response solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

