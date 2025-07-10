Analyzing PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and Antero Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 20.08% 5.57% 4.23% Antero Midstream 37.35% 19.75% 7.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and Antero Midstream”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $34.57 million 4.79 $2.32 million $0.19 22.97 Antero Midstream $1.11 billion 7.60 $400.89 million $0.87 20.16

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Antero Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PHX Minerals pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PHX Minerals and Antero Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Antero Midstream 1 0 1 0 2.00

Antero Midstream has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Antero Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Midstream has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats PHX Minerals on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

