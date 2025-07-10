Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,242.20 ($30.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,242.39 ($30.48). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,170 ($29.49), with a volume of 2,159,462 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($27.18) to GBX 1,900 ($25.82) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,149.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,242.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,044 ($27.78) per share, for a total transaction of £7,092.68 ($9,639.41). Also, insider Magali Anderson acquired 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($27.78) per share, with a total value of £6,970.04 ($9,472.74). Insiders purchased 1,578 shares of company stock worth $3,228,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

