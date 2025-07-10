Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $104,835.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 183,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,273.28. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $34,609.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,019.84. This trade represents a 10.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,434 shares of company stock valued at $99,277 and have sold 28,291 shares valued at $394,261. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 166,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.66% and a negative net margin of 60.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

