Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.14 and traded as high as C$5.74. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 980,766 shares traded.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

