Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

AUB stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 62.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

