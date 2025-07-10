Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Raised by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE ATO opened at $153.15 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.65 and a 12 month high of $167.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.