Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 173 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

