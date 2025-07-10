Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 18,333.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $109,279.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 15.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

