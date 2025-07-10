Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,747,846 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,613,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $102,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 2,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Amcor by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.37.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

