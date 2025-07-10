Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $117,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 27.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 101,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $199.05 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.97 and a 200 day moving average of $173.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $550,196.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,262.34. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

