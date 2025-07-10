Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,297 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,748,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $101,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after purchasing an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,570,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,421 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,256,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.52.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,645,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,729,502. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

