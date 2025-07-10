Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 75,807 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of SS&C Technologies worth $99,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after buying an additional 880,058 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 869,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,038,000 after buying an additional 780,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

