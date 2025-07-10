Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $113,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Service Corporation International by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International Trading Down 0.6%

Service Corporation International stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

