Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $111,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,821,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,597,000 after acquiring an additional 588,302 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,760,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 504,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AMH opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

