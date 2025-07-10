Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 960,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $96,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

