Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $116,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.34 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

