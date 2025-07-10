Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.52% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $94,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,549,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

