Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of ESAB worth $102,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESAB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $52,281,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ESAB by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESAB by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,176,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,358,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 276,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $126.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.91. ESAB Corporation has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

