Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $101,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

BIV stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

