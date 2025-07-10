Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $101,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.88.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

