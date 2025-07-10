Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.20 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Texas Roadhouse worth $106,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.9%

TXRH opened at $186.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.