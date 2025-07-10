Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $107.85 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,991,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $107,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 194,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

AM opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.01. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

