Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $110.67 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $110,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 4.1%

TOL stock opened at $121.74 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.