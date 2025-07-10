Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114.39 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $114,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKAG. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Shares of BKAG stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $43.51.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

