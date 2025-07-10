Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116 Million Position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $116,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,347,000 after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,806,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Insulet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after buying an additional 149,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Insulet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,881,000 after buying an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Insulet by 27,298.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $297.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.61. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $329.33.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

