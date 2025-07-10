Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $117.43 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Encompass Health worth $117,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after buying an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

