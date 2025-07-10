Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $93,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $15,607,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 448,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 98,300.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.10.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

