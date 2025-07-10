Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 711,077 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of LKQ worth $92,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 104.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 299.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in LKQ by 30.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.85 on Thursday. LKQ Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.52.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

