Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,619 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $108,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after buying an additional 2,944,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after buying an additional 1,086,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,363,000 after buying an additional 734,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after buying an additional 449,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

