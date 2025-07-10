Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,987,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $116,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Carnival

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.