Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of United Airlines worth $105,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,548,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,443 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,721 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,654 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,533,000 after acquiring an additional 243,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.3%

UAL opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

