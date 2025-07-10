Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,135,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $105,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in AGCO by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AGCO by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.11 on Thursday. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $111.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

AGCO announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

