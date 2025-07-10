Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Ingredion worth $98,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after acquiring an additional 314,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $136.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

