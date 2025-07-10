Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Camden Property Trust worth $99,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.03 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 385.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.39.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

