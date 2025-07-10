Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,784,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rambus were worth $92,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,594,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,771,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,042,000 after buying an additional 4,445,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after buying an additional 2,093,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 68,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 326,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,619,874.76. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,826.24. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,833 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

