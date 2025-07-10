Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 74,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $98,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Allegion Stock Up 1.1%

Allegion stock opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $114.30 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

