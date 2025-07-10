Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,034 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Molina Healthcare worth $110,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.21. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.21.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

