Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 165,783 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $99,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPEM opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.