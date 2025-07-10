Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,005 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Stifel Financial worth $92,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.1%

SF opened at $108.59 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

