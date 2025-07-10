Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,966 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,729,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $113,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $171,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $48,611,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,708,000 after purchasing an additional 659,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of US Foods by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USFD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

