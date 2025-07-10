Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 318,592 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,668,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $99,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

