Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,167 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $102,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 694.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

