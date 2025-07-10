Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,086 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $115,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,590,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,383,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,052,000 after purchasing an additional 437,676 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 10,357.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 363,963 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,138,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

