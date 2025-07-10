Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 54,761 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,177,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $117,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Rollins Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE ROL opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

