Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 57,637 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $101,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $194,655,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,788 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,387,000 after acquiring an additional 750,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,420,000 after acquiring an additional 610,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

