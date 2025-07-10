Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 613,758 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.28% of Darling Ingredients worth $112,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,039,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $13,769,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

